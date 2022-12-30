Sports

Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 30, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Liverpool have signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth between £35m and £45m. Gakpo was reportedly on Manchester United's radar but Liverpool acted swiftly and secured the deal. Gakpo has been in supreme form this season and enjoyed a solid run at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

With injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the Reds needed another option in their attacking quartet, and getting Gakpo comes as a huge relief, especially with several other top clubs monitoring the player.

A versatile young player, Gakpo will look to aid Liverpool's already glossy attack.

Jurgen Klopp views Gakpo as a multi-functional attacking player capable of providing substance across the front three.

Key details about the deal

As per Sky Sports, Gakpo is understood to have signed until 2028. He has already undergone a medical and his transfer is subject to a work permit. Gakpo will officially become a Liverpool player on January 1 and could make his debut the next day when the Reds take on Brentford. He becomes the second forward signing for Liverpool in 2022-23 after Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo's Eredivisie numbers in the 2022-23 season

Having played 14 league games in the Eredivisie for PSV in 2022-23, Gakpo mustered nine goals and 12 assists. As per Opta, Gakpo registered 26 shots on target, besides creating 59 chances. He completed 277 passes out of 362 attempts. Gakpo attempted 5 through balls and clocked 11 successful lay-offs. Eight of his nine goals came from inside the box.

His overall numbers for PSV

Gakpo scored 55 goals in 159 games for PSV, including 36 in the Eredivisie. He also played for Jong PSV in the second division of the Eredivisie, clocking 17 goals in 26 games. Overall, he has 54 assists under his belt.

His numbers for the Dutch side

Gakpo made his senior debut for the Netherlands national team in 2021. In 14 games, Gakpo has scored six goals, including five in 2022. He also has one assist.