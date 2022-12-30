Sports

Rishabh Pant only Indian in NewsBytes Test XI of 2022

Dec 30, 2022

Fans of Test cricket had a gala time in 2022 as several magnificent matches were played across formats. While the Aussies dominated the format, England brought a breath of fresh air with their 'bazball' approach. Notably, the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship has increased the stocks of Test cricket. As the year approaches an end, here is NewsBytes Test XI of 2022.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Usman Khawaja to open the proceedings

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led his team from the front and delivered consistently. He notched 687 runs in seven Tests at 62.45. The tally includes two tons and five fifties. Australia's Usman Khawaja will partner Brathwaite, having smashed 1,080 runs in 11 Tests in his comeback year (Average: 67.5). The veteran southpaw smashed four tons and five half-centuries in whites this year.

Marnus Labuschagne and Babar Azam form the middle-order

The current top-ranked Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne comes at number three. He mustered 957 runs in 11 games this year at 56.29 (50: 1, 100s: 4). Babar Azam follows him at number four though Pakistan endured a hard time in the format. With 1,184 runs in nine Tests at 69.64, he finishes the year as the highest run-scorer (50s: 7, 100s: 4).

Jonny Bairstow owns 2022 with staggering performances

Jonny Bairstow was the brand ambassador of England's freshly-adopted 'bazball' approach as he played one sensational knock after another. He smoked 1,061 runs in just 10 Tests at 66.31. His strike rate read 76. His tally of six Test tons is the highest by a batter this year. Notably, Bairstow missed the Pakistan Test series due to injury issues.

Ben Stokes to lead the team

The skipper of the team will be Ben Stokes, who changed England's fortunes after taking over the command from Joe Root. He led the team from the front, scoring 870 runs and scalping 26 wickets in 15 Tests. Rishabh Pant is the wicket-keeper of the side, having mustered 680 runs in seven Tests at 61.81 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). His strike rate reads 90.9

Cummins, Rabada, Broad, and Lyon form the bowling department

Australian skipper Pat Cummins leads the pace attack, having scalped 36 wickets in 10 Tests at 21.83. Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad also makes it to the XI (40 wickets in nine Tests at 25.75). Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada finish the year as the joint-highest wicket-takers (47). While Rabada played nine games, Lyon made two appearances more.

NewsBytes men's Test XI of 2022

NewsBytes men's Test XI of 2022: Kraigg Brathwaite, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad