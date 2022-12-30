Sports

#YearInReview: Batsmen who ended their century drought in 2022

#YearInReview: Batsmen who ended their century drought in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 30, 2022, 12:06 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli scored a ton after over 2.5 years (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The year 2022 witnessed some jaw-dropping matches across formats and cricket fans couldn't have asked for more. Events like the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup were the highlights. While batters dazzled with their magnificent knocks, bowlers impressed with their stupendous spells. The year also witnessed several prominent players end their century drought at the highest level. Here are five such players.

Virat Kohli scores his much-awaited ton

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought an end to his century drought in the T20 Asia Cup. It was India's last league game in the tournament and Kohli notched up his maiden T20I ton versus Afghanistan. He scored an unbeaten 61-ball 122 as India went on to record a 101-run win in Dubai. Kohli's previous international ton was recorded back in November 2019.

Steve Smith gets backs among the runs

Former Australian captain Steve Smith was on a roll in Tests and ODIs this year. During the Galle Test versus Sri Lanka in July, the batter smoked his first international ton in over 1.5 years. He made a valiant 145* albeit in a losing cause. Notably, the veteran batter scored two more tons after that, one apiece in ODIs and Tests.

David Warner shines in his 100th Test

Smith's Aussie teammate David Warner also scored a ton after a long time this year. His 106 in the Melbourne ODI versus England was his first international ton since January 2020. The southpaw recently scored a magnificent double-hundred (200) versus South Africa and that too in his 100th Test appearance. Australia recorded comfortable victories on both occasions.

Kane Williamson's lean patch ends versus Pakistan

New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson unleashed his best in his first Test after stepping down as skipper. He batted magnificently in the Karachi Test against Pakistan and recorded his first international ton since January 2021. Notably, Williamson converted the same into a double-ton (200*) as the Kiwis declared at 612/9, responding to Pakistan's first-innings score of 438.

Century for Cheteshwar Pujara versus Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored his previous Test ton in January 2019, had a mixed 2022. His international career seemed at a standstill when he was dropped for the home series versus Sri Lanka. Some magnificent performances in County cricket earned him a recall. He justified the decision with consistent performances. Pujara returned with scores of 90 and 102* in the Chattogram Test versus Bangladesh.