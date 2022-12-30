Sports

Decoding Pele's astonishing stats at the FIFA World Cup

Decoding Pele's astonishing stats at the FIFA World Cup

Written by V Shashank Dec 30, 2022, 11:53 am 3 min read

Pele is the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Brazilian legend Pele has left behind a rich footballing legacy. The three-time World Cup winner breathed his last, aged 82. Notably, Pele remains the only player with the most FIFA World Cup trophies to his name, having won the title in 1958, 1962, and 1970 editions. We look at his record-breaking numbers at the FIFA WC.

Pele's sensational numbers at the FIFA World Cup

As stated, Pele has been a recipient of a record three FIFA WC honors. He managed 12 goals for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, which is the second-highest tally after Ronaldo (15). Pele scored in four World Cups and shares the record with Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a better record (5 World Cups).

Youngest ever to record a World Cup hat-trick

Pele (17y 249d) is the youngest scorer in a final and the youngest-ever World Cup winner, having won the honor in 1958. Notably, he scored a brace in the final. Pele's only WC hat-trick was recorded in the 1958 edition. He is still the youngest to record a WC hat-trick. It came in a crunch semi-final fixture against France as Brazil won 5-2.

Most assists in WC history

Pele holds the record for the most assists in the WC (10). He has a record of three assists in the WC final (1 - 1958, 2 - 1970). Pele has the most assists in a single edition of WC (6 - 1970), ranking above Robert Gadocha (1974), Pierre Littbarski (1982), Maradona (1986), and Thomas Hassler (1994), who managed five each.

Pele won FIFA WC Golden Ball in 1970

Pele was adjudged FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and FIFA World Cup Silver Ball in the 1958 edition. He made six goals in that edition. He won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in the 1970 edition.

Records galore for Pele

Pele, Vava, Paul Breitner, Kylian Mbappe, and Zinedine Zidane are the only players to have scored in two World Cup finals. Pele has scored in two FIFA WC finals for winning teams (shared with Vava). He is the only player to score in a FIFA World Cup before turning 18. He has provided the joint-most assists alongside Messi in FIFA WC knockouts (6).

A look at his interesting feats

Pele was the youngest player to start in a FIFA World Cup knockout game. He is also the youngest to reach five FIFA World Cup knockout stage goals. Pele was the first player to score in three successive FIFA World Cups. He is only one of five players to have scored in two different FIFA World Cup Finals.