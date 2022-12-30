Sports

Pele: Key details about his funeral date and location

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 30, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

Brazil football legend and three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has passed away aged 82 (Source: Twitter/@Pele)

Brazil football legend and three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has passed away aged 82. Pele died on Thursday because of complications from colon cancer. The football fraternity is continuously paying tribute to arguably the greatest player of all time. Meanwhile, Pele's public funeral date and location have been announced. Here we look at the same.

Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this month. It was reported that he was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy.

In recent years, he had been battling health issues. He had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

Reports had come out that Pele no longer responded to chemotherapy and was under palliative care.

Failure of multiple organs led to Pele's death

The hospital confirmed that Pele died "due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition". Pele's Twitter account posted: "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love, and love, forever."

Details about the funeral ceremony

Pele's public funeral ceremony will take place from January 2, 2023, until the morning of January 3. As per Goal.com, there will be gate access for the general public and separate entrances for political officials and other prominent figures, besides members of the press. Meanwhile, his private burial will occur following a parade through the streets of Santos on January 3.

Procession to take place through the streets of Santos

Pele will be embalmed before being taken from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for his public funeral at Vila Belmiro (Santos' stadium). The public event will last for a day, after which there will be a procession through the streets of Santos celebrating the icon. Pele will be privately buried alongside other family members in the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica.