New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi claims maiden Test fifer: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 30, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Ish Sodhi grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi completed his maiden fifer against Pakistan in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. He bowled a googly outside off to get Imam-ul-Haq stumped out on 96. It's been a long wait for the 30-year-old who debuted in Tests back in 2013. Sodhi's five-wicket haul brought down Pakistan to 206/7 on Day 5 of the opening Test. We decode his stats.

Sodhi inks a noteworthy feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sodhi is one of eight Kiwi bowlers to snatch a five-wicket haul in Pakistan in Tests. He joins Stephen Boock, Chris Cairns, Simon Doull, Sir Richard Hadlee, Hedley Howarth, Christopher Pringle, and William Watson.

Decoding Sodhi's Test numbers

Sodhi made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2013. He has pocketed close to 50 scalps (48) across 18 Tests. He has gone past 30 wickets in away conditions. Meanwhile, he has clipped five and 11 wickets at home and neutral venues, respectively. Before this Test, Sodhi last donned the whites in November 2018 (vs Pakistan). He bagged 2/87 in the first innings.

How has the 1st Test panned out?

Centuries from Babar Azam and Agha Salman powered Pakistan to 438. For NZ, skipper Tim Southee was the best bet with the ball (3/69). The visitors then racked up 612/9d, courtesy of a double century from Kane Williamson. Spinner Abrar Ahmed grabbed a five-fer for the hosts. Pakistan have put up a fight and garnered a 50-plus run lead on Day 5.

Sodhi registers career-best score

Sodhi chimed in with a career-best 65 off 180 deliveries on Day 4 of the ongoing Test. It was his fourth half-century in Test cricket. He was also instrumental in a 154-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Williamson. Sodhi has steered past 500 runs (513) while averaging 23.31.