PAK vs NZ: Ish Sodhi hammers his fourth Test half-century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 29, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi hammered his fourth Test half-century (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi hammered his fourth Test half-century on Day 4 of the opening match versus Pakistan in Karachi. Sodhi powered to a career-best 65 as New Zealand declared on 612/9 after the hosts managed 438. Sodhi stitched a valuable 159-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside double-centurion Kane Williamson. Here we present the key details.

Career-best score for Sodhi

Sodhi came at the crease when NZ were 436/6. He supported Williamson as the two built a solid stand. Sodhi struck 11 fours, having faced 180 deliveries. He has surpassed the 500-run mark in the format for New Zealand (513) at 23.32. His 65 is now a career-best score. It was also his 2nd fifty versus Pakistan. He averages 29.37 against Pakistan.

Record-breaking stand

Williamson and Sodhi's 159-run stand is now the 3rd-highest for the seventh wicket for the Kiwis. It's also the 5th-highest in Pakistan versus New Zealand matches. It's also New Zealand's best 7th-wicket stand in Pakistan.

Williamson shines for NZ

Williamson (200*) now has the most Test double tons by a New Zealand batter, breaking the record of Brendon McCullum. Williamson registered his fifth double-century, now the most by a NZ batter in the format. Williamson equaled legends Graeme Smith, Joe Root, Rahul Dravid, and Alastair Cook in this regard. Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli (7).