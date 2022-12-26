Sports

Cricket Australia names prestigious Test award after legend Shane Warne

Cricket Australia names prestigious Test award after legend Shane Warne

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 26, 2022, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Australia's Test Player of the Year award (men's) will be renamed (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Test Player of the Year award (men's) will be renamed in honor of Shane Warne. Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association announced the same on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between the hosts and South Africa. The two sides also honored Warne, who passed away in March. Notably, the first recipient of this award will be announced in January.

Why does this story matter?

Warne, arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, died of a suspected heart attack in March this year.

It was reported that CA will pay tribute to the legend on Boxing Day (December 26).

And the cricket board did so by naming a prestigious award, which is presented annually, after him.

Interestingly, Warne himself won the Test Player of the Year award in 2006.

Here's the official update

The Shane Warne Test Player Of The Year sounds pretty good to us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S5Iasx6Hyw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 26, 2022

CA's important awards

Australia's Test Player of the Year award is presented each year at CA's awards ceremony. The Allan Border medal for the best men's international cricketer and the Belinda Clark medal for women cricketers are the other two awards in Australian cricket.

Players honor Warne

As stated, both Australia and South Africa paid tribute to Warne ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The players of both sides donned floppy hats, Warne's trademark on-field look, during the pre-match ceremony and while walking out for the national anthems. Notably, the cricket board had also encouraged the fans to wear these hats while attending the Test.

Other plans of CA to honor Warne

Warne's Test cap number, 350, has been painted (square of the wicket) at the MCG. The screens displayed his graphic at 3:50 PM on Boxing Day, with the spectators showing their floppy hats and chanting "Warnie, Warnie". The players and match officials cherished the same in the middle. Meanwhile, Warne's highlights packages will run sporadically during the match.

How MCG honored the Spin King

The greatest leg-spinner!

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner, Warne represented Australia in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007. He scalped 708 Test wickets, still the second-most in the format. Warne is one of the two bowlers to have taken over 50 wickets in Test cricket at the MCG (56), the other being Dennis Lillee (82). Warne also took his 1994 Ashes hat-trick here.