IPL 2023 mini-auction: Shakib Al Hasan returns to KKR

Written by V Shashank Dec 23, 2022, 08:48 pm 1 min read

Shakib Al Hasan has scored over 6,000 runs in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The 35-year-old was a part of the Knight Riders squad that won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. Shakib last featured in IPL 2021. He didn't garner any bidders in the mega-auction in 2022. Here's more.

A look at Shakib's T20 numbers

Shakib has featured in 383 matches since his T20 debut in 2006. The left-handed batter has racked up 6,301 runs while striking at 122.18. He has struck 26 fifties. Besides, the slow left-arm orthodox has clipped 433 wickets at 21.28. He owns four five-wicket hauls in the format (BBI: 6/6). In T20Is, Shakib has garnered 2,243 runs and 128 wickets.

How has Shakib fared in IPL?

Shakib debuted for KKR in IPL 2011. He has since amassed 793 runs across 71 matches in the competition, striking close to 125.00. Bowling-wise, Shakib owns 63 wickets at 29.19 (BBI: 3/17). He also played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018-19. Shakib was unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.