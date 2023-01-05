Sports

Ranji Trophy: Kedar Jadhav slams double-century in comeback First-Class match

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Jadhav slammed 283 runs for Maharashtra

Indian batter Kedar Jadhav slammed an incredible double-century for Maharashtra against Assam in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. The 37-year-old returned to First-Class cricket after three years, having last played a match in 2019. His 283-run knock guided Maharashtra to 594/9d in the first innings. Jadhav raced to his first FC ton since 2018. Notably, Jadhav has represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is.

A scintillating knock by Jadhav

Jadhav, who was once India's designated middle-order batter, walked out to bat at 95/2. The Maharashtra batter slammed 142* off 146 balls on Day 2. Jadhav shared a 212-run stand with opener Siddhesh Veer (94*) for the third wicket. The duo took Maharashtra to 307/2 toward the day's end. Jadhav finished with a run-a-ball 283 on Day 3 (21 fours, 12 sixes).

First FC double-ton since 2013/14 Ranji Trophy season

Jadhav raced to his first FC double-ton since the 2013/14 Ranji Trophy season. He finished that season as the leading run-getter, having slammed 1,223 runs from 17 innings at an astronomical average of 87.36. Besides, his highest First-Class score of 327 came in the 2012/13 season against Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, Jadhav has over 5,000 runs in both FC and List A cricket.

Jadhav was recalled to Maharashtra XI

Jadhav was included in the Maharashtra XI as star batters Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad are away for national commitments. As stated, Jadhav last played a FC match in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, against Chhattisgarh.

Jadhav was once a mainstay batter in India's ODI side

Jadhav was once a mainstay batter in India's ODI side. He made his international debut in November 2014 against Sri Lanka. had featured in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India, having slammed 1,389 and 122 runs, respectively. As per Sportstar, Jadhav is the only Indian to record a 40-plus average and 100-plus strike rate in ODIs (minimum 1,000 runs).

Jadhav fell out of favor with selectors

Jadhav was a batting all-rounder, who chipped in with his spin bowling. He last played an international in February 2020 against New Zealand in Auckland. He then fell out of favor with the selectors due to inconsistency and fitness issues. Although Jadhav played a few games in the next two IPL seasons for Chennai Super Kings (2020) and Hyderabad Sunrisers (2021), his form dipped.