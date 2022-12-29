Sports

Sri Lanka announce squad for India series: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 29, 2022

Kusal Mendis has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Sri Lanka have announced their 20-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against India. While Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, different deputies accompany him in both formats. Kusal Mendis has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team. Wanindu Hasaranga will perform the role in T20Is. Avishka Fernando, who last played an international game in February 2021, has been recalled. Here's more.

LPL stars awarded with call-ups

India are scheduled to host Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting January 3. SL's squad for the same was announced on Wednesday (December 28). Avishka, who finished the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) as the highest run-getter, has been rewarded. Sadeera Samarawickrama, who finished as the second-highest run-getter, was also picked in the squad.

Chamika Karunaratne makes a return

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, who was dropped after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 last month, has been recalled. He had stellar returns in this year's LPL. Uncapped bowler Nuwanidu Fernando finds a spot in the ODI squad, while pacer Nuwan Thushara has also been included. With 14 wickets in nine games, Thushara finished LPL 2022 as the second-highest wicket-taker.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions

Though the Lankan Lions have struggled to get consistent results in the last few years, they stunned one and all by clinching the T20 Asia Cup earlier this year. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have emerged as prolific performers for the team. Skipper Shanaka will have the onus to lead the team from the front.

Sri Lanka's squad for India series

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).