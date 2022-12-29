Sports

BCCI announces India squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Details

Dec 29, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India Women's squad for the T20I tri-series in South Africa and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Veteran all-rounder Shikha Pandey, who made her last international appearance in October 2021, has been handed a surprise recall. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Women's T20 WC 2023 is scheduled to get underway on February 10.

Prior to that, the Women in Blue will play a tri-series in South Africa, starting January 19.

India have been slotted in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland (T20 WC).

Notably, India finished the previous T20 WC as the runners-up, having lost to Australia in the final.

Shikha Pandey's inclusion bolsters the pace attack

Notably, Shikha was controversially dropped from the team last year in favor of young faces. Her inclusion shows the lack of depth in India's pace-bowling department. The 33-year-old will form the pace attack with young faces Renuka Thakur and Anjali Sarvani. Shikha has a plethora of experience behind her back, having scored 207 runs and scalped 40 wickets in 56 T20Is.

Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion subject to fitness

The rest of the squad is on predictable lines as most of the players who featured in the recently-concluded Australia T20I series have been picked. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion is subject to fitness as she continues to recover from an injury. Sneh Rana, who didn't feature in Australia T20Is, has been named in the reserves alongside Sabbhineni Meghana and Meghna Singh.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh to miss the tri-series

As the T20I tri-series will get underway on January 19, dashers Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will miss the series due to their participation in the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup. Shafali has been named India's captain for the event. Hence, Sushma Verma and Amanjot Kaur have been included for the tri-series. Notably, Shafali and Richa will take part in the T20 WC.

India Women's squad for T20 WC

T20 World Cup Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Squad for the tri-series

Squad for the tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.