Shreyas Iyer finishes 2022 with most international runs for India

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 25, 2022, 08:58 pm 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer smashed 1,609 runs from 39 internationals at 48.75 in 2022

Shreyas Iyer was one of India's saviors in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing 145, India were 71/6 when Iyer walked out to bat. The right-hander stitched an enthralling 71*-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the eighth wicket, getting India home. The former slammed an incredible 87 in the first innings. Iyer finished 2022 as India's highest international run-scorer.

Why does this story matter?

At the start of the year, Iyer was under the scanner due to his short-ball woes.

However, he became India's go-to batter in ODI and Test cricket as the year progressed.

He stepped up when the Indian batting line-up looked inconsistent.

While Iyer cemented his spot as a middle-order batter in ODIs, he bailed India out on several occasions in Test cricket.

Most international runs for India in 2022

Iyer is India's leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, who finished the year with 1,424 runs across formats. The former occupies the third spot overall, having smashed 1,609 runs from 39 internationals at an average of 48.75. Iyer is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (2,423) and Bangladesh's Litton Das (1,921) in this regard.

Iyer enters an elite club

Iyer is the only other player than Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma to have scored the most international runs for India in a calendar year since 2011.

Most international runs for India in a year since 2011

Most runs for India in a calender year since 2011



2011: Kohli (1644)

2012: Kohli (2186)

2013: Kohli (1913)

2014: Kohli (2286)

2015: Rahane (1352)

2016: Kohli (2595)

2017: Kohli (2818)

2018: Kohli (2735)

2019: Kohli (2455)

2020: Rahul (847)

2021: Rohit (1420)

2022: Shreyas (1609) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 25, 2022

An average of over 50 in ODIs and Tests

Iyer averaged over 50 in both ODI and Test cricket in 2022. He topped the run chart for India in 50-over cricket, having slammed 724 runs from 17 matches at an average of 55.69. The tally includes six fifties and a ton. Iyer scored 422 runs from five Tests at a remarkable average of 60.28. He had a strike rate of 141.15 in T20Is.

The trend continues for Iyer

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer had become the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. The trend continues! His scores read 29*, 87, 86, 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105.

Iyer bails out India in Dhaka

Bowling first, India folded Bangladesh on 227. India, however, had a shaky start and were down to 94/4. Iyer then joined hands with a ferocious-looking Rishabh Pant, and the duo plundered 159 runs for the fifth wicket. The pair played a part as India snatched an 87-run lead (314/10). Iyer smacked 87 off 105 deliveries (4s: 10, 6s: 2), lifting India from the trenches.

Iyer comes to India's rescue in Chattogram

India stumbled in the first Test too (112/4 in 31.4 overs). They needed to keep the Tigers at bay. Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara delivered the needful, stitching a 149-run partnership before the latter departed (261/5). Iyer got out the next day after a well-struck 86 off 192 deliveries. India ended up scoring 404 in the first innings and eventually won by 188 runs.

Iyer scripts these records

Iyer registered 15 fifty-plus scores in 2022 across formats, the most by an Indian batter. Kohli follows Iyer with 13 such scores. Interestingly, Iyer now has the most fifty-plus international scores by an Indian in a calendar year since 2019. Kohli recorded 21 scores of 50+ in 2019, while Rahul and Rohit amassed eight (2020) and 11 (2021) in the following two years.