IPL 2023: SRH buy Adil Rashid for Rs. 2 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 05:05 pm 1 min read

Rashid owns 93 wickets in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Veteran England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs. 2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The leggie was bought for his base price. Rashid has been a prolific performer for England in white-ball cricket. He would now like to make a mark in IPL as well. Here are further details.

A proven star of T20 cricket

Though Rashid is one of the most-prominent T20 spinners going around, he hasn't got many chances in IPL. He has played just one IPL match so far, for Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year, in which he went wicketless. Nonetheless, he has made a significant mark at the highest level. Hence, the SRH team management would be tempted to play him.

A look at his T20 numbers

Rashid currently owns 275 wickets in 248 T20 appearances at an impressive economy rate of 7.48. The tally includes seven four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/2. Meanwhile, in T20Is, the 32-year-old has scalped 93 wickets in 92 games at an economy rate of 7.42. Among English players, only Chris Jordan (95) owns more wickets in the format.