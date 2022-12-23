Sports

IPL 2023 mini-auction: Nicholas Pooran sold to Lucknow Super Giants

Caribbean wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs. 16 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad before the 2023 auction. The southpaw is one of the noted hard-hitters in the shortest format of the game. He can be backed to render serious damage when on song.

Pooran's T20 numbers

Pooran made his T20 debut in 2013. He has since amassed 4,942 runs across 256 matches. He has a hundred to his name, besides 27 fifties. He has also taken 132 catches and affected 20 stumpings. As for T20Is, Pooran has racked up 1,427 runs in 72 matches. He has notched nine half-centuries.

Presenting Pooran's IPL numbers

Pooran has so far smacked 912 runs across 47 matches since his debut in 2019. He averages 26.05. He has struck at a distinguishable rate of 151.24. He has clubbed four fifties (HS: 77). Pooran has struck 51 fours and 65 sixes. He compiled 306 runs in the 2022 edition, maintaining an average and strike rate of 38.25 and 144.33, respectively.

One of the highest-paid players in the IPL auction

Pooran is now the fourth-most expensive player ever in the IPL auction history. He ranks behind Sam Curran (Rs. 18.50 crore), Cameron Green (Rs. 17.50 crore), Ben Stokes (Rs. 16.25 crore), and Chris Morris (Rs. 16.25 crore). Notably, Pooran was roped in by 2016 winners SRH for Rs. 10.75 crore in the 2022 edition.