Australia Women humble India Women in 5th T20I: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 20, 2022, 10:02 pm 2 min read

Australia Women thrashed India Women in the 5th and final T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia Women thrashed India Women in the 5th and final T20I match to seal the series 4-1. AUSW were reduced to 67/4 at one stage before powerful knocks from Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris helped the side post a staggering 196/4 in 20 overs. In response, India Women succumbed with the bat (142/10) to throw away the tie. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

India Women started well with the ball, picking up two early scalps (17/2). Australia tried to find some momentum but India kept them under the cosh at 67/4 after 9.4 overs. However, Gardner and Harris then shifted gears with a brilliant unbeaten 129-run stand for the fifth wicket. In response, India Women kept losing wickets to suffer big time at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gardner and Harris belt Indian Women bowlers

Gardner and Harris piled up 129 runs off 62 balls. Gardner scored a 32-ball 66*, hitting 11 fours and a six (SR: 206.25). She has now gotten past the 1,000-run mark (1,031) at 26.43. Gardner became the 7th Aussie cricketer to surpass 1,000 runs. She slammed her 6th fifty. Meanwhile, Harris scored a 35-ball 64* (4s: 6, 6s: 4), registering her maiden fifty.

A look at the bowling records

Playing her 13th match, Aussie Women bowler Darcie Brown (1/31) has raced to 12 scalps. Heather Graham (4/8) now has seven wickets. She claimed her maiden 4-wicket haul. Gardner impressed with the ball, claiming two scalps for 20 runs from her four overs. She now has 42 scalps at an average of 20.80. Tahlia McGrath (1/17) has 13 wickets for the Aussie Women.

Deepti impresses for India

Deepti Sharma (1/40) now has 87 scalps for India in the format at 20.27. She also scored a fighting 53 with the bat. She slammed eight fours and a six. Deepti now has 865 runs at 25.44.