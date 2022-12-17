Sports

"Feels like playing against men", Shafali Verma lauds Australia Women

Written by V Shashank Dec 17, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Shafali Verma scored her maiden WT20I fifty against Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Ace Indian opener Shafali Verma has said that she enjoys competing at the highest level against Australia. Shafali struck her fifth WT20I fifty (52) in the third of five-match series against Australia. Although she was also involved in a 73-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, INDW fell short by 21 runs (151/7). Shafali-powered INDW will look to level the series later this evening.

Here's what Shafali said

"I love playing against Australia. It feels like you are playing against men," said Shafali. "When I hit a four (against Australia), I get boosted and feel that I've improved as a player because Australia is the best side (in women's cricket). I'm always happy when I hit boundaries off the Australian bowlers." Shafali added that she has learned a lot playing against Australia.

Shafali has been on a roll in the Australia T20Is

Shafali has whacked 107 runs across three matches played so far in the series. She averages 35.66. She has struck at a phenomenal rate of 144.59. Her scores read 21, 34, and 52. She is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series, behind Beth Mooney (201), Tahlia McGrath (111), and Smriti Mandhana (108).

Decoding Shafali's numbers in WT20Is

Shafali made her debut against South Africa in 2019. She has since clubbed 1,198 runs across 49 matches. She averages 24.95 and strikes at a healthy rate of 135.36. She has struck five half-centuries, with a personal best of 73 (vs West Indies). Shafali will captain INDW in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup next month.

India trail the five-match series against Australia

INDW trail the five-match series against Australia by a 1-2 margin. Australia won the first T20I by nine wickets, riding on the ferocious knocks from Mooney (89*) and McGrath (40*). India seized the second outing in super over. Australia prevailed in the third T20I by 21 runs to take a lead in the series. The fourth T20I takes place later this evening.