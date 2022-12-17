Sports

Emma Raducanu hires Sebastian Sachs as new coach: Details here

Emma Raducanu hires Sebastian Sachs as new coach: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 17, 2022, 10:34 am 1 min read

Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach. The 30-year-old German, who guided Belinda Bencic to the 2020 Olympic gold in women's singles tennis last year, is now the Briton's fifth coach in 18 months. Notably, Raducanu lost on Friday to Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur 5-7 6-3 (10-8) in an exhibition match on her injury return. Here's more.

Raducanu's previous coach was Dmitry Tursunov

In 2022, the 20-year-old Raducanu worked with Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov. Tursunov decided not to continue the partnership after the US Open, despite Raducanu improving. Back in October, the Russian coach spoke of "red flags" and potential problems further down the line if Raducanu continued to listen to too many voices. He said Raducanu is probably a two-and-a-half-year project, calling her game raw,