Sports

Andrey Rublev beats Sebastian Korda, wins Gijon Open: Key stats

Andrey Rublev beats Sebastian Korda, wins Gijon Open: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 17, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

Rublev claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the final

Russia's Andrey Rublev won the Gijon Open after beating Sebastian Korda in the final on Sunday. The former clinched his 12th tour-level title, claiming a 6-2, 6-3 victory. It was his fourth ATP tour title of the ongoing season. Notably, the win has boosted Rublev's chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals. Here are the key stats.

Run Rublev's run in the tournament

Rublev outclassed Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the round of 16 at the Gijon Open. In the quarters, the former overcame 30th seed Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-3. In the semis, he stunned Dominic Thiem in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). Rublev had no problems in beating Korda in the summit clash. He claimed another straight-set win (6-2, 6-3).

Titles Four titles in 2022

Rublev has now won four titles this season. In April, he won the Serbia Open after beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Before this tournament, he pocketed the Open 13 Provence and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. He exited in the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open and Indian Wells. He was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open and Monte-Carlo Masters.

Information Perfect record in finals (2022)

Rublev has a perfect record in the tour-level finals in 2022. He has won each of the four finals he featured in this year (Gijon, Serbia, Dubai, and Marseille). Notably, Rublev won back-to-back titles in Dubai and Marseille.

Do you know? Korda was eyeing his second ATP title

As per ATP, Korda was vying for his second tour-level trophy. It would have been his first of the season. His only ATP title came in Parma in 2021. Korda has jumped to 36th spot in the ATP Live Rankings.

Career Career stats of Rublev

Rublev has claimed 12 titles in his career. He won his maiden title at the Konzum Croatia Open in 2017. Two years later, he won the Kremlin Cup (2019). In 2020, Rublev snatched the Qatar Open, Adelaide International, Hamburg European Open, St Petersburg Open, and Erste Bank Open. He pocketed the Rotterdam Open in 2021. Rublev now has a career win-loss record of 47-16.