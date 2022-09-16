Sports

Roger Federer set to retire: Presenting the top reactions

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 16, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

Federer is one of the greatest tennis players ever (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Roger Federer is set to retire from tennis following the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old informed about the same through a heartfelt note on Twitter yesterday. Federer has left a lasting legacy both on and off court. He is one of the most elegant players there will ever be. One of the greatest to brace the sport, here we present the top reactions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Federer owns the third-most men's singles Grand Slams honors (20) after Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

Federer has won the highest number of Wimbledon honors in history (8).

His win-loss record of 369-60 at Grand Slams is an Open Era record.

Federer has the third-highest number of Masters 1000 titles and the second-most ATP matches (1,251-275) after Jimmy Connors.

Words It is time to end my competitive career: Federer

Federer wrote a heartfelt note, saying it is time to end his competitive career. "My body's message to me lately has been clear," said Federer. "I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career." "To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," the legend added.

Nadal I wish this day would have never come, says Rafa

Federer's dear friend and long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, posted an emotional note on social media. "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. "It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world." He also said it has been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with Federer.

Twitter Post Rafa pens an emotional note

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

Farewell Wawrinka, Kvitova, and Swiatek bid farewell to the legend

Federer's Swiss team-mate Stan Wawrinka said, "It was a true honor to share the court against you but it was even more special to be in the same team as you." Women's singles tennis star Petra Kvitova said she always held Federer in the highest regard. World number one Iga Swiatek said she just wants to thank Federer for everything he has done.

Twitter Post A huge inspiration!

Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022

Twitter Post Stan's the man!

Thank you my friend for everything you have done for me over the years 🙏🏻❤️!

It was a true honor to share the court against you but it was even more special to be in the same team as you 🤜🏻🎾🤛🏻! — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) September 15, 2022

Twitter Post Swiatek thanks Federer

I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022

Reactions Alcaraz, Isner, and Sinner had these things to say

Carlos Alcaraz, who won the men's singles title at the 2022 US Open, said the Swiss maestro has been one of his idols and a source of inspiration. John Isner feels Federer's impact on tennis far exceeds what he accomplished on court. Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner wished Federer all the best for his future.

Twitter Post An impact Federer managed

💔. Some of Fed’s numbers are laughably impossible to top (23 straight slam semifinals, for instance) but his impact on tennis far exceeds what he accomplished on court. Thanks for everything, RF 🐐. https://t.co/HiGsPGeikA — John Isner (@JohnIsner) September 15, 2022

Twitter Post One of Alcaraz's idols

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

Twitter Post Good luck Roger!

Thank you @rogerfederer. You’re an inspiration for us all. Good luck for everything ahead! pic.twitter.com/vseP0rnFV4 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 15, 2022