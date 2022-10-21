Sports

2022 WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina gain qualifications

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Sabalenka has a 30-20 win-loss record in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@SabalenkaA)

Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. The have joined WTA world number one Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Caroline Garcia in the singles draw. Only one place is remaining at this moment. Sabalenka is making her second appearance at the season-ending tournament in singles. Kasatkina has earned her debut qualification. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 WTA Finals sees the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams compete in a round-robin format.

The singles champion lifts the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy. The doubles champions earns the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Garbine Muguruza won the 2021 WTA Finals crown. She overcame Anett Kontaveit in the summit clash.

Performance How has Sabalenka fared in 2022?

Sabalenka, who lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the ongoing Guadalajara Open, reached two finals this season (WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and WTA 250 Libema Open). She reached the semis at two WTA 1000 events (Internazionali BNL d'Italia and Western & Southern Open) besides reaching the last four at the US Open. Sabalenka has a 30-20 win-loss record in 2022.

Samsonova Samsonova's performance in 2022

Kasatkina has secured two tournaments in 2022, winning the WTA 500 Silicon Valley Classic and the WTA 250 Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby. She enjoyed semi-final runs at the WTA 250 Melbourne Sumer Set, WTA 500 Sydney Tennis Classic, WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and Roland Garros. Samsonova, who lost in the round of 16 at Guadalajara Open, has a 30-17 record in 2022.

Information Key details about the WTA Finals

The 2022 WTA Finals will be held at Fort Worth in the USA from October 31 onwards. The 2022 WTA Finals will be the 51st edition of the singles event. Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur were the first two singles players to qualify.