Sydney Thunder record the lowest score in T20 history: Stats

Henry Thornton claimed a fifer for Adelaide (Source: Twitter/@StrikersBBL)

Big Bash League (BBL) side Sydney Thunder have recorded the lowest score in T20 history. On Friday, Thunder were bowled out for 15 versus Adelaide Strikers, being bowled out in 5.5 overs (35 balls). Adelaide Strikers posted 139/9 in 20 overs before Sydney were blown away, losing by a margin of 124 runs. Here are the key records scripted.

Five players post ducks; Thornton claims a fifer

Five players posted ducks for Sydney, with the highest score being just 4. Henry Thornton claimed a fifer for Adelaide, claiming figures worth 5/3 in just 2.5 overs. Wes Agar claimed figures worth 4/6 as well.

An unwanted record for Sydney in BBL

For the first time in Big Bash League history, a team has been bowled out for less than 50 runs. Before this, Melbourne Renegades had the lowest score of 57 in BBL history, posting the score in 2015. In 2020, Renegades were folded for 60 as well which is now the 3rd-lowest score in BBL.

A look at the lowest scores in the 20-over format

Lowest scores ever in the 20-over format: 15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers, 21 - Turkey v Czech Republic, 26 - Lesotho v Uganda, and 28 - Turkey v Luxembourg.

Key records for Thornton and Agar

Thornton's 5/3 is now the fourth-best bowling figures in an innings in the BBL. Lasith Malinga's 6/7 is still the best figures in BBL history. Meanwhile, Thornton claimed his maiden fifer in the format. In 11 matches, he now has 23 scalps at an average of 12.78. Agar's 4/6 saw him get past 50 wickets (53). He registered his best spell in the format.

How did the match pan out?

Renegades posted a paltry 139/9 in 20 overs. Chris Lynn (36) was the side's top scorer. Colin de Gandhomme bagged 33 runs as well. For Sydney, Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed a 3-fer (3/20). In response, Sydney were shut down for 15.