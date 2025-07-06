4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Sea, tremors felt in region

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to evaluate any potential impact on nearby islands and coastal regions. The Andaman Sea is known for its seismic activity due to its location near tectonic plate boundaries. Earthquakes of varying magnitudes have been recorded in the past, making this area prone to such geological events.

Safety measures

Residents advised to stay alert

On June 30, the Andaman Sea was jolted by three earthquakes. Though a 4.5 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, it serves as a reminder of the region's geological dynamics. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines in case of aftershocks or further seismic activity. Further updates on the situation are expected as authorities continue to gather information and assess the aftermath of this earthquake.