India

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts J&K, tremors felt across North India

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts J&K, tremors felt across North India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 13, 2023 | 03:33 pm 2 min read

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir at 1:30pm on Tuesday

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude reportedly hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Due to the quake, tremors were felt in the national capital Delhi and parts of North India. The earthquake struck around 1:30pm and lasted for a few seconds. It had a depth of 6km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Twitter post by NCS

No reports of property damage or injuries

Furthermore, the NCS stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Doda, a small town in J&K. According to other accounts, the earthquake was also felt in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir as well as in Pakistan. The tremors caused panic among people, who rushed out of their houses. However, no reports of property damage, injuries, or deaths have surfaced so far.

People share images, reactions online

Meanwhile, several people shared the news on social media, and some even created memes recalling previous events. In videos posted online, a chandelier and a ceiling fan can be seen swaying as a result of the earthquake. To recall, Delhi felt tremors last month too when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. Notably, the region where the earthquake occurred has a history of powerful quakes.

Watch: Video of tremors felt in Delhi-NCR shared on Twitter

Share this timeline