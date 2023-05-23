India

Delhi: 26-year-old convict dies by suicide in Tihar Jail

The deceased was convicted hours before his alleged suicide (Representational image)

Hours after his conviction, a 26-year-old inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail allegedly hanged himself inside the prison complex on Monday evening, reported the Hindustan Times. The deceased, identified as Jawed, was convicted by a Delhi court in a 2016 robbery case earlier in the day. Jawed reportedly hanged himself from a tap in the bathroom with the help of a cloth.

Eight suicide cases were reported from Delhi jails in 2021

Sanjay Baniwal, the director general (prisons), told the publication that Jawed was taken to the jail hospital, where he was declared "brought dead." A jail official added that Jawed's co-inmates said he was in "deep depression" after getting convicted. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), eight suicide cases were reported from different Delhi jails in 2021, while 10 were reported in 2020.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).