I'm innocent, won't resign: Sexual harassment-accused WFI chief after FIRs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 29, 2023, 12:16 pm 3 min read

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday reportedly said he would not step down from the post, a day after the police filed two first information reports (FIRs) in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against him. The Delhi Police on Friday registered two cases, including one involving non-bailable charges, against Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Why does this story matter?

The FIRs come days after seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed a complaint against the wrestling federation president, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Prominent Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday, demanding Singh's arrest.

However, the cops have allegedly delayed filing FIRs in the matter.

What Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said

"I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I have full faith in the judiciary...I respect the order of the Supreme Court," Singh reportedly said during a press conference on Saturday. "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations," added the head of the WFI.

Congress, some industrialists behind protests against me: Singh

What did Delhi Police tell Supreme Court?

To recall, on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta—representing the Delhi Police—informed the Supreme Court the police would register an FIR in the case the same day. Moreover, the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha asked the Delhi Police commissioner to evaluate the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the alleged sexual assault victims, who is a minor.

Why are wrestlers protesting?

The wrestlers' protest initially began in January over alleged sexual harassment by Singh. However, it was called off later when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the central government assured the agitating wrestlers of an unbiased probe. A Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC) was subsequently formed, but its findings have not been made public yet, prompting the athletes to resume their protest on Sunday.

Who is WFO chief Singh?

Singh—a six-time MP from Uttar Pradesh—reportedly spent his youth in Ayodhya and entered politics during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1980s. The 66-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was named in the Babri demolition case, stated his 2019 election affidavit. It also detailed four criminal cases against him, including one under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other serious offenses.