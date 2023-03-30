India

Former AGI Mukul Rohatgi's wife buys Rs. 160 crore bungalow

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 30, 2023, 12:03 pm 1 min read

Mukul Rohatgi declined to comment on the matter (Representational image)

Former Attorney-General for India Mukul Rohatgi's wife, Vasudha Rohatgi, has purchased a 2,100-square-yard bungalow worth Rs. 160 crore at Delhi's Golf Links, the Economic Times reported. The property was reportedly registered on February 23 this year and the family paid Rs. 6.4 crore in stamp duty. However, Mr. Rohatgi declined to comment on the matter, the publication said.

Gopal Subramanium purchased bungalow in 2022

With their recent investment, Rohatgi has joined the list of corporate leaders who have bought properties in posh areas of Delhi. In 2022, Gopal Subramanium, the former Solicitor General of India, bought a bungalow for Rs. 85 crore. Per the Luxury Outlook Survey 2023, over 75% of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals expect real estate to do well in the next two to three years.