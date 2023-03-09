Bengaluru

Video: Bangalore auto driver smashes Rapido agent's helmet; case registered

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 09, 2023, 04:17 pm 3 min read

Video of Bengaluru auto driver smashing Rapido agent's helmet goes viral

A video of a Bengaluru auto driver harassing a Rapido bike taxi rider has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the auto driver can be seen abusing the bike taxi rider and smashing an extra helmet the rider carries for customers. Taking note of the incident, Bengaluru Police said a case has been registered, and said strict action will be taken.

Know about the incident involving auto driver and Rapido rider

The bike taxi rider, who hails from the North East, is employed by Rapido. In the video, he is seen not retaliating against the abuse. Reportedly, the accused claimed that Bengaluru auto drivers are running into losses due to bike taxi riders. "You come from a different place and do this service. It is a loss to auto drivers," the auto driver said.

This man is from 'another country': Auto driver in video

In addition, the accused man also claimed that the Rapido rider was "from another country." "As you can all see, this man is from another country. He happily operates bike taxis here. This shows how the auto department reeks of corruption," the auto driver says in the viral clip.

Incident happened near Indira Nagar metro station

According to numerous media reports, the incident allegedly took place near the city's Indira Nagar metro station on Monday. In terms of the video's origin, it has been revealed that an onlooker filmed the entire incident and shared it on social media platforms. The person also tagged the Bengaluru City Police authorities in the video and demanded action against the auto driver.

Video of auto driver smashing Rapido agent's helmet

Strict action should be taken against this auto driver under the law.

Is there no such thing as law in Bangalore City?@BlrCityPolice @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @tv9kannada pic.twitter.com/Uaa4Am9OPV — freedom of speech B,lore (@freedomlore1) March 5, 2023

Bengaluru police books accused auto driver

Since the video went viral, the city police have initiated a probe and registered a case against the auto driver. Meanwhile, the bike taxi rider is yet to file a complaint against the accused. "Indira Nagar Police is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken," Bengaluru City Police replied to a Twitter feed that showed the video from the alleged incident.

Bengaluru police's tweet

@indiranagaraps is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken. https://t.co/QosaVAF0gO — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 7, 2023

Ongoing fude between auto rikshaw unions and bike taxis

Notably, the incident occurs amid a protest by members of the local autorickshaw union against bike taxis. In 2018, approximately 13 states and Union Territories (UT) in the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi, allowed bike taxis to operate. However, on the back of the rising protests from auto unions, numerous state governments started flagging issues of violations in 2019.

Delhi government's recent ban on bike taxis

Last month, the Delhi government issued a notice to private two-wheelers, stating that carrying passengers for a reward or hire would be considered a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, and aggregators would be fined Rs. 1 lakh. As per the notice, Rs. 5,000 will be fined under the first offense, while a second offense could lead to Rs. 10,000 fine and year-long imprisonment.

SC earlier rejected Rapido's plea for bike-taxi aggregator license

Furthermore, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government also stated that some app-based companies are showing themselves as aggregators, which violates the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. In February, the Supreme Court of India had also refused to hear Rapido's appeal against the Maharashtra government's refusal to grant the company a two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license.