Modi documentary: SC to hear petitions challenging ban next week

Supreme Court to hear pleas against ban of BBC's Modi documentary next week

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions challenging the Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, titled India: The Modi Question, which delves into the 2002 Gujarat riots on February 6. Notably, one of the pleas argued that the ban order by the central government was "malafide, arbitrary, and unconstitutional" and must be lifted immediately.

What do we know about the pleas?

One of the pleas was filed by advocate ML Sharma while another was filed by senior journalist N Ram, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress Party MP Mahua Moitra. Sharma urged the SC to examine the BBC documentary series—both parts I and II—and demanded action against the individuals who were responsible for the 2002 Gujarat riots, including those who were involved directly and indirectly.