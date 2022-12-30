India

PM Modi shared emotional bond with 'ever-supporting' mother Heeraben

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 30, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heerabaen passed away aged 99 on Friday at 3:40 am at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his brothers performed the last rites of mother Heeraben in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday morning in the presence of other family members. PM Modi was reportedly close to Heeraben and frequently mentioned their bond. He gave Heeraben a visit in June when she turned 99. To mark her birthday, he had also written an emotional blog entry titled "Mother".

Stood in line to exchange demonetized currency

Late Heeraben reportedly supported every step of PM Modi and even during historic decisions such as demonetization in 2016. She was spotted standing in line with her youngest son, Pankaj, as commoners to get the demonetized currency worth Rs. 4,500 exchanged from the Oriental Bank of Commerce, Gandhinagar. The ruling BJP propagated the message urging everyone to support the government's sudden move.

PM Modi sought her blessings during elections

After casting his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi went to seek Heeraben's blessings. She fed him halwa and gave him a stole from the temple. Apart from this, she also gave him coconut, Rs. 500, and sugar candies. In 2016, PM Modi said in a speech that his mother went to cast her vote in the elections on an autorickshaw.

Heeraben visited PMO for the first time in 2016

Heeraben visited the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the first time in May 2016 since PM Modi assumed power. PM Modi showed her around while she sat in a wheelchair. PM Modi tweeted pictures of him walking with Heeraben in his residence. He recently visited her while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections, and earlier in June on her birthday.

PM Modi frequently paid her visits

After becoming the PM in 2014, Modi visited Heeraben on the occasion of his 64th birthday. He touched her feet and received her blessings. Heeraben gave him Rs. 5,001. However, PM Modi asked it to be donated to the flood-affected in Jammu and Kashmir. Months ago, she gave him Rs. 101 before he left for Delhi.

Hospital, CMO said her condition was stable

She passed away aged 99 at 3:40 am Friday at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. On Wednesday, the hospital said that her condition was stable, while on Thursday, a communique from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that she would be discharged within a day or two.