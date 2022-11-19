India

Cannot link development to polls, PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Cannot link development to polls, PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 19, 2022, 02:01 pm 3 min read

Being implemented by IIT and BHU institutions, over 2,500 delegates are expected to attend the program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating an airport in Arunachal Pradesh's (AP) Itanagar on Saturday said that "he does not link development to the election." PM has kickstarted his three-day visit to three states starting from AP. He will also visit Uttar Pradesh and then Gujarat to address poll rallies as the state is going to election in the first week of December.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM inaugurated several development projects in AP on Saturday.

The PM's comment regarding "linking development to polls" has come after the party was criticized for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects ahead of elections to gain political mileage.

As Gujarat goes to the polls, the PM in September inaugurated or laid the foundation of projects worth Rs. 29,000 crore there.

Features Greenfield airport inaugurated in AP

Constructed at the cost of Rs.640 crore, the Donyi Polo Airport is 25 km away from the state's capital, Itanagar. Aimed at strengthening the connectivity of the northeast state, it has been named after an age-old reference to Sun (Donyi)and Moon (Polo). Built on underdeveloped land, the greenfield airport's foundation was laid by PM Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Inauguration Projects PM is scheduled to dedicate during his three-day-long tour

Besides the airport, the PM has dedicated Kameng Hydro Power Station to the people of AP. The station, developed at the cost of Rs. 8,450 crore, has the capacity to generate 600 MW electricity thus will make the AP a power-surplus state, as per reports. In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, he is scheduled to inaugurate a cultural program - Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Details What is the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' cultural program?

The program "aimed at reflecting the spirit" of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is an initiative to enhance interaction and understanding among people across the country. Reports said that the motive of the program is to "celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi." Being implemented by IIT and BHU institutions, over 2,500 delegates are expected to attend the program.

Campaign PM to address a rally in Gujarat

The PM who has in the past some time addressed several rallies in his home state Gujarat is again going to address another election rally in Valsad as the state is going to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. "In the evening tomorrow, 19th November, I will be in Valsad to address a campaign rally," the PM tweeted on Friday.