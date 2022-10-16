India

PM Modi dedicates 75 digital banking units across 75 districts

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 16, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

The service is supposed to be easily accessible and will work in self-service mode to offer a wide range of services to users.

To commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to the nation across 75 districts. The units are part of the government's ongoing campaign to simplify the lives of common people, the PM said during video conferencing. He further said that the facility will provide maximum services to the people with minimum infrastructure.

Details Sitharaman had announced DBUs in budget

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that his government has worked on improving the banking system and financial inclusion simultaneously. "First, improving the banking system, strengthening it and bringing transparency. Second, we did financial inclusion," he said. In February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget for 2022-23 announcement had reiterated the establishment of 75 DBUs.

Insight What are Digital Banking Units?

It is a specialized hub housing a certain minimum digital infrastructure providing digital service to the customers Digital Banking Units will enable customers to have an accessible, and enhanced experience of banking products and services around the year. DBUs will provide service to customers in a "self-service" mode. Commercial Banks in the country with past digital experience will set up DBUs.

More information Other functions of DBUs

DBUs will offer a varied number of facilities to people including, the opening of bank accounts, balance checking, bank statement, fund transfer and investment in fixed deposits. These can also be used for filling loan applications, stopping payment of cheques issued, applying for credit/debit cards, paying taxes, pay bills among others.

DIgitization India's flagship program - Digital India

In a bid to improve the digital infrastructure of the country the government of India launched Digital India a flagship program to make improvements. The flagship program was launched in 2015 for the digital delivery of public and financial services to the citizens.