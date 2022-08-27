PM Modi to inaugurate pedestrian-only Atal Bridge over Sabarmati river
The Atal Bridge built over the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday evening. He will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and lay the foundation stone for other developmental projects. The PM is on a two-day visit to the state till Sunday and will address Khadi Utsav at the riverfront.
The 300-meter bridge, set with LED lighting, has been built by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will connect the event ground and flower park on the western bank and the upcoming arts and culture center on the eastern bank of the river. The bridge, hailed for its catchy design, will provide connectivity to multi-level car parking.
Aapnu Amdavad is excited to embrace the modern marvel, The Atal Bridge. Our proud possession would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/KMPRociMQM— Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. (@SRFDCL) August 26, 2022
The Khadi Utsav will showcase the evolution of charkha since the 1920s and exhibit 22 generational versions of it along with a live demonstration of Ponduru Khadi production by 7,500 women artisans. The PM will inaugurate the new office of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board. Since 2014, the sale of Khadi has increased four times in the country and eightfold in Gujarat.
On his two-day visit to Gujarat till Sunday, he will address a program in Gandhinagar which marks 40 years of Suzuki in India, the PMO said in a release. At the program, he will lay the foundation stone for Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat, and Maruti Suzuki's vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.
The Smriti Van Memorial is a tribute to the 13,000 people who lost their lives in the 2001 earthquake, which originated from Bhuj, and how people bounced back from the disaster. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 4,400 crores in Bhuj which include the 357-km Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project and the Bhuj-Bhimasar road.