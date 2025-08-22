Missed a call? WhatsApp may soon let you leave voicemail

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new voicemail feature, aimed at enhancing the calling experience on the platform. The update comes after the recent launch of a call scheduling feature. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned company has added this voicemail feature in its latest Android update for beta testers.

Update details It appears between Cancel and Call again buttons The new voicemail feature lets users send a voice message if their call goes unanswered. The option to record a voice message will appear at the bottom of the screen, between the Cancel and Call Again buttons. Once recorded, it is sent immediately to the recipient, who can listen at their convenience.

Feature advantage Voicemail feature could make WhatsApp a preferred calling platform The voicemail feature is similar to traditional call voicemails, but with an extra step of recording the message. This way, it directly links the message with the call, giving more context to the recipient. This could make WhatsApp a go-to platform for voice calls. However, there is no word on when this feature will be rolled out widely or even in ba eta version for iOS users.