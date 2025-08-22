Video: Shivakumar sings RSS anthem in Assembly; BJP MLAs cheer

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar caused a stir in the state Assembly on Thursday by singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem. The incident happened during a debate on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. BJP members had accused Shivakumar of abetting the stampede, claiming he followed the RCB squad from the airport to the stadium, waving the Kannada flag and celebrating along the way.

Episode 'Such things have happened in other states' In response, Shivakumar said he attended the function as a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Bengaluru's in-charge minister. "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents...I, too, have many things to say about you." He also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara. To this, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore 'RSS Chaddi.'

Twitter Post Watch the video here “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume…”



– DK Shivakumar seen singing the RSS anthem yesterday in the Karnataka assembly



Rahul Gandhi & close aides of Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now.



After PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the RSS from the ramparts of… pic.twitter.com/SmB9tnGs5v — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 22, 2025

Public reaction BJP MLAs cheer, speculation runs wild on social media After Ashoka mentioned 'RSS chaddi,' Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem, Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome. The moment drew cheers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and went viral on social media. Many users speculated if Shivakumar's act was a hidden message to the Congress high command. One user wondered if it was a warning to Siddaramaiah, while another hinted at possible future actions if he wasn't made chief minister soon.