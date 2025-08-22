Trans woman now accuses Congress MLA of sending 'sexually-regressive messages' 

More trouble appears to be brewing for Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, as transgender activist Avanthika has now accused Mamkootathil of sending her "sexually regressive messages." "I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she said. She stated that they first met at an election debate and that what began as a normal friendship quickly devolved into a "disgusting experience."

Denial and challenge Mamkootathil denies allegations, challenges accusers to prove claims After the incident, she flagged the matter to the party, but no action was taken. These allegations come after Malayalam actor Rini George accused a "youth leader" from a major political party of misconduct. Although George did not name the politician or his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala alleged Mamkootathil's role and staged protests outside his office in Palakkad district. Mamkootathil denied the allegations of harassment against George but resigned as Kerala Youth Congress President on Thursday.

Allegations detailed George speaks out In an online interview, George claimed that she came in contact with the politician through social media. "His inappropriate behavior began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," George claimed. She also accused top leaders of the concerned party of ignoring her complaints and claimed that despite her warnings, the young leader went on to receive key positions within the party.