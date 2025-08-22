Salman Khan begins shooting for 'Battle of Galwan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has commenced filming his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan in Ladakh. A behind-the-scenes image shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media shows the actor gearing up for a combat sequence. The image has sent his fans into a frenzy as they get a glimpse of what's to come.

Film details Here's everything to know about 'Battle of Galwan' Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The cast also includes Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj. The viral photo shows Khan in a blue outfit, with his back turned to the camera. He is reportedly playing Colonel B Santosh Babu, who lost his life during the battle in Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Superstar #SalmanKhan joins the prestigious #GalwanValley team 🇮🇳



— taran adarsh (@taran__adrash) August 21, 2025

Actor's preparation On the physical demands of 'Battle of Galwan' Khan has previously spoken about the physical demands of the project. He said, "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I have to give more time now." The actor also revealed that he has been running, kicking, and punching as part of his preparation for the role.

Production update Team decided to shoot in Ladakh instead of Mumbai The production team had originally planned to shoot a part of Battle of Galwan in Mumbai. However, they decided to scrap the set and shoot in Ladakh instead. A source told Mid-Day, "Apoorva felt that the sequences would need to be shot in succession." "So, for now, the film's Mumbai schedule is postponed indefinitely. They will take a call in the last leg, whether a song sequence or patchwork needs to be done in the city."