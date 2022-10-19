India

Emergence of new Omicron sub variants put government on toes

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 19, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

BF. 7 variant that has been found India has reportedly triggered surge in new infection cases in neighbouring China.

The emergence of new omicron sub variants in India has alerted government as the Ministry of health has said that they were "monitoring key data." While the number of coronavirus infection cases, that claimed over five lakh lives in India, are reducing, at least five new sub-variants of the omicron have been reported from different states of the country so far.

Alert Health Ministry wans people of potential danger

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has warned people against the new variants. NDTV quoted top ministry sources as saying, "many times behaviour of the virus is not known, so it is important to be careful." So far sub-variants like XBB, BF.7, BQ. 1, and some other combinations have been reported from at least five states of India including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Emerging situation Situation being monitored: Health Ministry

The ministry has said that it was monitoring the rate of hospitalisation caused due to the emergence of new Omicron sub-variants. They said that need of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as well as deaths are being tracked. Meanwhile, Health Ministry conducted a meeting with all the stakeholders on Tuesday to tackle the emerging situation.

COVID-19 India suspects case surge as sub variant makes entry

China, where from the novel COVID-19 virus emerged in 2020, recently "saw a surge in cases again due to the new sub variants," the Ministry sources have told NDTV. BF. 7 variant that has been found in India has "triggered surge" in new infection cases in neighbouring China. Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the omicron sub variant that is highly infectious.

Similar situation Other countries sail in the same boat

Sub variants of Omicron have been spreading in Western countries as recently it spread quickly in United states (US) before enveloping United Kingdom (UK). Omicron's sub variant BA.4.6 has been traced in the US and UK. The variant accounts for more than 9% of the recent cases detected in the US. Several other countries have also reported the presence of Omicron's new variants.