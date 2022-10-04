India

Gujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara

Gujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 04, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Officials are patrolling the area and the situation is under control.

Forty people were arrested after communal clashes broke out in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. The incident occurred after a community allegedly tied their flag to an electric pole in view of their upcoming festival. However, when people from another religion reportedly went to convey their sentiments were hurt, stone-pelting began between the two. Police patrolling is reportedly underway, and the situation is under control.

Details How did the dispute begin?

Per ANI, the clash broke out at a vegetable market in Vadodara's Savli on Monday evening. Vadodara Rural Police official PR Patel said, "A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby (sic)." A fight reportedly occurred when another group conveyed that their religious sentiments were hurt.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, communal clashes broke out in a number of states across India, including Gujarat, around Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals in April this year.

A minor communal incident was also reported ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Vadodara. So, the news of clashes in the city ahead of Dussehra raised concerns. However, the police have said the situation is now back to normal.

Police Situation under control, 40 arrested

The Vadodara Police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter and arrested 40 people from both sides—25 from one group and 15 from the other. Officials are patrolling the area, and the situation is under control, reports said. The incident comes only a month after communal clashes broke out during a Ganesh procession in Vadodara, where 13 were detained for stone pelting.

Twitter Post Watch: Scenes after stone-pelting in Vadodara

Gujarat | Communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on Oct 3; 40 arrested



A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby...: PR Patel, Vadodara Rural Police pic.twitter.com/L2ju4m79On — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Another incident 6 held for stone-pelting in Kheda

Separately, according to News18, six people were injured after intruders allegedly attacked a Garba event in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Monday. Two men entered the Navaratri Garba venue and started causing trouble, the police said, adding that they pelted stones, too. "We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," Kheda SP Rajesh Gadhiya said.

Twitter Post Tensions at Kheda's Navaratri event

Gujarat | Stones pelted during Navratri celebrations in Kheda;6 people got injured



During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which 6 got injured: DSP Kheda pic.twitter.com/EF05bPDKIc — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022