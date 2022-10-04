India

J&K: DGP Prisons found dead, LeT Indian offshoot claims responsibility

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 04, 2022, 11:05 am 2 min read

A probe has been launched into the murder as police suspect his domestic help's hand in the crime.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons Department, Hemant Kumar Lohia, was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Udheywala on Monday night. The police launched an investigation into the incident. Lohia is believed to have been murdered by his domestic help. However, terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), has claimed responsibility for Lohia's killing.

Statement What did officials say?

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh stated, "Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun... The J&K Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of [Lohia]." A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend Lohia's domestic help. While the PAFF claimed responsibility, the police have so far not revealed any terror angle in the incident.

Twitter Post Take a look at statement issued by LeT's PAFF

Shocking. Terror group Lashkar e Tayyiba’s front TRF claims responsibility for the murder of Jammu Kashmir Director General Prisons Hemant Lohia yesterday. Murder happened on the day Home Minister Amit Shah began his JK visit. pic.twitter.com/yhJwfNghAC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 4, 2022

Details Incident comes amid Home Minister Amit Shah's J&K visit

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh termed Lohia's killining "extremely unfortunate." Notably, the incident took place while Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Jammu & Kashmir after starting his three-day visit late on Monday. A 1992 batch IPS officer, 57-year-old Lohia reportedly hailed from Assam. He was promoted and appointed as J&K DGP Prisons only in August.