India

Amarnath Yatra suspended after cloudburst; 10 dead, 40 feared missing

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Jul 08, 2022, 09:06 pm 1 min read

Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine: 10 dead, 40 feared missing; Yatra temporarily suspended.

At least 10 people died and around 40 others were reported missing on Friday following a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The cloudburst reportedly struck near the base camp of the shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas at around 5:30 pm following heavy rains in the region. The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended temporarily after the incident. Here's more.

Details Rescue operations by national, state-level agencies on

The civil administration and police authorities have launched a rescue operation, while efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and several other agencies are also underway. However, the gushing waters have been posing hurdles to the rescue operations in the area, said reports citing officials.