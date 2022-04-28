India

India tops internet shutdown list for 4th straight year: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 28, 2022, 09:09 pm 3 min read

Jammu and Kashmir was the worst-affected with 85 internet shutdowns in 2021.

India leads the globe in terms of the number of internet shutdowns by the government in 2021, revealed a report by the policy think tank Access Now. The report said that India had the most internet shutdowns in 2021 (106) out of a total of 182 worldwide. The report said that 85 such internet shutdowns were in Jammu and Kashmir alone.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2021, participants at the G-7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting condemned the countries that had shut down their internet.

Proponents of the right to internet access argue that internet disruptions violate freedom of expression, right to education, and other fundamental human rights.

Notably, India had lost over $2.8 billion due to internet disruptions in 2020, according to Top10VPN.

Details India tops list for 4th straight year

India topped the list of countries with the most internet shutdowns (106) for the fourth year in a row, the Access Now report said. It stated that the country's motives for doing so ranged from curbing protests to avoiding internet fraud. Myanmar, Sudan, and Iran were the other countries at the top of the list following India.

Reasons What reasons does India cite for internet shutdowns?

In Jammu and Kashmir, which saw 85 internet shutdowns in 2021, people were denied access to the internet in view of the threat of cross-border terrorism, as cited by India. Law and order and security concerns are the most prominent among the rest of the reasons for the internet shutdown in the country. However, critics say the authorities exploit internet shutdowns to silence dissent.

Information India among 18 countries using internet to suppress protest

India is among the 18 nations where the internet was restricted to curb protests, according to Access Now. Notably, the Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology issued a report highlighting the abuse of the internet shutdowns and its impact on rights and freedoms. However, the panel's report falls short of condemning such shutdowns that "can never be justified," Access Now said.

Numbers Over 580 shutdowns in 9 years

Between January 2012 to December 2021, India witnessed 585 internet shutdowns, according to the data from Software Freedom and Law Center (SFLC) and Access Now. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, the number of shutdowns was just five, three, and six, respectively. It increased to 14 in 2015, 31 in 2016, 79 in 2017, 134 in 2018, 106 in 2019, and 109 in 2020.

Economy How do internet shutdowns impact the economy?

The economic impact of these limitations is huge in India, according to Top10VPN. The cost of India's internet shutdowns doubled in a year, with an estimated $2.88 billion lost in 2020 as compared to $1.3 billion in 2019. Telecom providers frequently experience severe revenue loss. When communication is restricted, several industries also suffer, including education, healthcare, and tourism.