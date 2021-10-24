Rs. 300cr bribe, Ambani, and RSS: What ex-J&K Governor said

“Everybody knows who was the RSS in-charge in J&K,” Malik said elaborating on his Ambani-RSS bribery allegations.

Days after leveling Rs. 300 crore bribe allegations against "Ambani" and a "senior RSS functionary" during his tenure as Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik had refused to name the person, saying it would not be "correct." He has now said, "...Everybody knows who was the RSS in-charge in J&K." Now Meghalaya's Governor, Malik made the allegations at a public meeting in Rajasthan.

Why does this story matter?

Last Sunday, Malik leveled grave corruption allegations against a "senior functionary" of the RSS, which is the ideological parent of the BJP. Malik did not name the person but said that he was a Minister in the former PDP-BJP government and that he was close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malik served as J&K Governor from August 2018 to October 2019.

Malik feels sorry for naming RSS

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malik said he feels "sorry" for taking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) name while leveling corruption charges. "If anybody is functioning in his individual capacity or doing any business, only he should have been referred to," Malik said.

'Ask him,' replies RSS' Ram Madhav

Asked about Malik's allegations, RSS leader Ram Madhav replied, "Ask him who or what it was." Madhav said that the context from Malik's statements may be missing. Madhav added, "He said in 2014 that we are losing the elections and that we have done injustice to farmers. Do we believe all this? This could be his opinion, what is the truth, we don't know."

What had Malik said?

Last Sunday, Malik alleged when he was the J&K governor, he received two files, one pertaining to "Ambani" and the other to an "RSS functionary." "One of the secretaries told me these are shady deals, but you can get Rs. 150 crore each," he said. Malik said he alerted PM Modi, who told him there should be no compromise on corruption.

Which 'files' is Malik talking about?

Malik did not name the files, but he was apparently referring to the government's deal with Reliance General Insurance, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Malik had canceled a deal with Reliance General Insurance Company to provide health insurance to employees in October 2018.

'Abdullahs, Mufti involved in Roshni land scam'

At last Sunday's event, Malik further said National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were beneficiaries of the Roshni land scam. Mufti has served a legal notice to Malik, seeking Rs. 10 crore in damages. Malik told TIE that whatever he said was "true," adding, "If somebody feels hurt, I will retract my remarks."

J&K most corrupt: Malik

Talking about corruption in J&K, Malik had also said, "People cannot imagine how corrupt J&K is. Across the country, the rate of commission for clearing such files is 4-5%, but in J&K, they ask for 15% commission."