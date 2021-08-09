J&K: Mehbooba Mufti meets PDP youth leaders; pitches for 'self-rule'

This is PDP's first meeting with youth leaders since the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Sunday chaired a meeting of the party's youth wing and pitched for PDP's "self-rule" formula for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. In the meeting, Mufti reportedly also raised the issue of political detainees and sought their release. Notably, this is the first such meeting with youth leaders since the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir's special status.

'Self-rule addresses both internal and external dimensions of Kashmir problem'

Asserting "self-rule" is the solution to the Kashmir problem, Mufti said, "It [self-rule] addresses the internal and external dimensions of the problem in a manner that is realistic, practical, just and acceptable." "It is a creative framework for the resolution of the issue without compromising the sovereignty of the two nation-states involved," she added, reiterating PDP will fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Mufti urged youths to enter politics and change J&K polity

Interacting with 150 youth leaders, Mufti emphasized the power of youth to bring change in the polity of Jammu & Kashmir. "These are the times of the youth, for the youth. The mantle of responsibility has befallen the youth of J&K to shape a brighter future for the coming generations," she said. She also urged the youth not to shy away from mainstream politics.

What else was discussed in the meeting?

PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said apart from discussing the party's "self-rule" document, party leaders also discussed the shrinking space for dissent. "The party leaders discussed the recent charge sheet filed against PDP youth President Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. It is a matter of concern for the party the way Mr. Parra is being treated," Bukhari said. PDP also demanded the immediate release of all political detainees.

Mufti attacked Centre over abrogation of Article 370

On August 5—second anniversary of Article 370's abrogation—Mufti attacked the Centre, calling it a "day of mourning" for Kashmiris. "Thousands of our children are imprisoned under UAPA and many youngsters were hauled up in police stations in the last two days. They have been detained there until August 5 gets over. This barbarism and injustice will not continue and we will resist it," she said.