The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking action against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The plea had sought action against Abdullah's criticism of the central government's move to scrap J&K's special status under Article 370. The apex court held that disagreement with the government does not constitute a seditious act. Here are more details.

According to Bar and Bench, an SC bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said expressing views that are different from the opinion of the government will not be seditious. The petitioner failed to substantiate the allegation that Abdullah had sought help from China and Pakistan against India on Article 370, NDTV reported. The petitioners were reportedly fined Rs. 50,000.

The plea had been filed by Rajat Sharma—the secretary and trustee of the Vishwa Guru India Vision of Sardar Patel—and Dr. Neh Srivastava. Their petition had stated that Abdullah "is anti-national" and if he was allowed to continue as a parliamentarian, "it would amount to approval of anti-national activities by anyone in India, which would be against the unity of the country."

In an interview with India Today last year, Abdullah had said, "Whatever they are doing at LAC in Ladakh all because of the abrogation of Article 370, which they never accepted. I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K." Abdullah had said that "what the government had done on August 5 [in 2019] was unacceptable."

