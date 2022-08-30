India

Gujarat: Clashes erupt in Vadodara during Ganesh procession, 13 detained

Written by Priyali Dhingra Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Aug 30, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Officials clarified that no one has been injured due to stone pelting, and 13 have been detained under various IPC sections.

In a minor communal incident, the members of two communities clashed and threw stones at each other in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday. The incident occurred on Monday night as a Ganesh procession passed by a communally sensitive area in Vadodara city, PTI reported. Thirteen people have been detained following the clashes, and the situation has been brought under control, said reports.

To recall, communal clashes broke out in a number of states across the country, including Gujarat, around Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals in April this year.

So, the news of clashes in Vadodara ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival initially raised concerns. However, the police have now confirmed that the situation there is under control.

According to the Gujarat Police, the incident occurred when a procession carrying a Ganesh idol was going through the Panigate Darwaza area of the communally sensitive Mandvi locality. At around 11:15 pm, the two communities began pelting stones at each other after an argument. However, officials clarified no one was injured in the stone pelting, and 13 have been detained under various IPC Sections.

Minor communal clash when people were taking #Ganesh idol for sthapna at Mandvi area of #Vadodra, 13 people detained, no one injured. pic.twitter.com/LgyX6cQTpV — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 30, 2022

"People from the two communities started arguing with each other. The matter escalated with members from both the groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Several police teams have been deployed in the area, and 13 people, belonging to both communities, have been detained. An FIR registered at the Vadodara City Police Station has charged them with rioting and unlawful assembly. They have reportedly been booked under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), 147 (rioting), and 295 (defiling place of worship).

Gujarat | Clash erupted between two groups during a Lord Ganesh procession in Vadodara yesterday



The situation is peaceful in the Panigate area. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumors. Police are investigating the matter: Chirag Kordiya, Joint CP, Vadodara Police pic.twitter.com/JFqaYZBwQz — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

As of Tuesday, the situation is reportedly peaceful. Moreover, the police presence in the area has increased, and officials are patrolling the streets. According to Chirag Koradia, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara, the situation is currently under control and peaceful. The crime branch is investigating the clashes, he added. Also, citizens have been requested to ignore any kind of rumors regarding the incident.