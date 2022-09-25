India

Diwali gift: Surat diamond baron turns native village totally solar-powered

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 25, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

The Dholakia family, owners of Shree Ram Krishna Exports diamond manufacturing firm in Gujarat have gifted solar panel rooftops to around 850 families in their native village Dudhala in Amreli district. This makes Dudhala the first village in India to be 100% solar-powered without any government subsidy. The project was carried out by Shree Ram Krishna Knowledge Foundation in collaboration with Goldi Solar.

Of the total 300 structures in the village, solar power plants were installed at 232 houses, shops and other buildings which amount to a total of 276.5 kilowatt. Solar plants have not been installed on those buildings which remain closed year-round. The total cost of the project was reportedly Rs. 2 crore, according to The Times of India.

A survey gauging the electricity consumption of the village along with a geographic and technical assessment was carried out. After the survey, a formal proposal was made to the State Discom Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) for purchase of electricity as the electricity generated by the solar plants would be fed into the grid operated by the Discom, reported The Hindu Business Line.

Falling under the Saurashtra region, Dudhala village has reportedly a population of around 1,500-2,000 which mainly depends on cotton, soyabean, and groundnut farming. Govind Dholakia — founder of Sri Ram Krishna Exports — underwent a successful liver transplant last year, following which this development project was finalized as a Diwali gift, said Ishver Dholakia, Govind's nephew and managing director of Goldi Solar.

Savji Dholakia, owner of Hare Krishna Exports diamond company and a nephew of Govind Dholakia, had made the headlines in 2018 by gifting 600 cars to his employees on Diwali. The diamond polishers had received the Maruti Celerio and Maruti Alto as a reward while some employees were given flats and fixed deposits under a Skill India Incentive Ceremony, The Indian Express reported.