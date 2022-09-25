India

India slams Pakistan, China over terrorism at UN General Assembly

India slams Pakistan, China over terrorism at UN General Assembly

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 25, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referred to UNSC 1267 resolution to slam China and Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday took a strong swipe at Pakistan and China for allegedly defending terrorism. He sent a stern message to China regarding its opposition to the blacklisting of terrorists by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Jaishankar also referred to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism and said, "no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover up blood stains."

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kashmir conflict and suspected cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan have periodically damaged India-Pakistan ties.

In the aftermath of the deadly conflict in eastern Ladakh in 2020, India's ties with China remain fragile.

The current Modi administration has stated that it seeks to preserve regular neighborly relations with China and Pakistan in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility, and violence.

Statement What did Jaishankar say at UNGA?

"The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril," Jaishankar said while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) without naming any country. "Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation," he added.

Jaishankar 'India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach on terrorism'

"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover up blood stains," Jaishankar added. He also invited all the member states of the UN to participate in the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Twitter Post Video of India's statement at UNGA's general debate

India's Statement at the General Debate of the 77th session of #UNGA. https://t.co/WuNNyRth4y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 24, 2022

Information China vetoes US-India proposal on 'global terrorists'

According to NDTV, China has vetoed multiple UN resolutions introduced by the United States (US) and co-sponsored by India to designate certain persons as "global terrorists." On September 16, China put a halt to India and the US plan to designate India's most wanted terrorist, Sajid Mir of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of UNSC.

Information What is UNSC's resolution 1267?

Persons and entities that assist or finance the acts or operations of ISIL, Al-Qaida, and affiliated individuals, organizations, enterprises, and entities are sanctioned under Resolution 1267. The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved sanctions on the Taliban and Osama Bin Laden.