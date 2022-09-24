World

India strongly responds to Pak PM raising 'Kashmir' at UNGA

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 24, 2022, 11:21 am 2 min read

Pakistan Prime Minister also said that war is no solution, only peaceful dialogue is.

India responded sharply on Friday to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in which he raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The representative of India at the UNGA said that a country that claims to seek peace with its neighbors would never promote cross-border terrorism or house the masterminds of the atrocious Mumbai terrorist attack.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kashmir dispute and cross-border terrorism allegedly coming from Pakistan have frequently strained relations between India and Pakistan.

India has constantly informed Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir would always be an integral part of India.

The current Modi-led Central government too emphasized that it wishes to maintain normal neighborly ties with Pakistan in an atmosphere devoid of terror, enmity, and bloodshed.

Statement What did India's representative at UNGA say?

In the Right to Reply, India's First Secretary in the Permanent Mission to the UN Mijito Vinito said that a "polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbors would never sponsor cross-border terrorism, nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack." He said Pakistan was disclosing the identity of terrorists only under pressure from the international community.

Quote 'Pak PM using assembly platform to make false accusations'

"It's regrettable that the Pakistan Prime Minister has chosen the platform of this august assembly to make false accusations against India," Vinito said adding that he has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India.

Twitter Post Watch video of India's response to Pakistan at UNGA

#IndiaAtUNGA



India 🇮🇳 exercises its right of reply at the #UNGA



Watch📺: Statement by Mr. Mijito Vinito, First Secretary ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WJpFNRzSL6 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 24, 2022

Address Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue at UNGA

"Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbors, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," Sharif said. He claimed that India's decision to change Jammu and Kashmir's special status was "illegal and unilateral," undermining the prospects for peace.

Twitter Post Pakistan PM Sharif's address to the General Assembly

#WATCH | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue at #UNGA; , "...We look for peace with all our neighbours, incl India. Sustainable peace stability in South Asia however remains contingent upon a just lasting solution of Jammu Kashmir dispute..."



(Source: UN TV) pic.twitter.com/kxmYV1EZQJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Quote War no solution, only peaceful dialogue can resolve issues: Sharif

"I think it's high time that India understood this message loud and clear that both countries are armed to the teeth. War is not an option. Only peaceful dialogue can resolve these issues so that the world becomes more peaceful," Pakistan PM said.