India

J&K: Terrorists kill off-duty police sub-inspector in Pulwama

J&K: Terrorists kill off-duty police sub-inspector in Pulwama

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 18, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

J&K: The body of sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir was found in the fields this morning. Security forces have been on high alert amid a rise in targeted killings. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district saw the death of an off-duty policeman on Saturday amid rise in targeted killings in the Kashmir valley. Farooq Ahmad Mir, a police sub-inspector (ministerial wing) in Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in the fields on Saturday morning. Terrorists are suspected of kidnapping the sub-inspector from his residence in Samboora, Pampore, and murdering him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mir is the ninth police officer in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be murdered by militants this year.

Two officers were killed in gunfights with militants, while seven other officers, mostly off-duty officers, were assassinated in targeted attacks.

Notably, the targeted killings are occurring just weeks before the Amarnath Yatra, which begins on June 30 in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Statement Official statement over the issue

Kashmir Zone Police have released an official statement over the killing on Twitter. "Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he...left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," it stated.

Fact Victim shot in the chest

The locals discovered his body in a field in the early hours of Saturday morning and immediately informed the police. The police arrived on the scene and discovered that he had been hit in the chest by a bullet. According to preliminary investigations, the deceased officer left his home yesterday evening for work in his paddy fields, where he was shot dead by terrorists.

Context All terrorists involved in recent killings neutralized: Police

The deceased officer was assigned to the Jammu and Kashmir police's Indian Reserve Police (IRP) battalion. All the terrorists responsible for the recent targeted attacks, according to the police, were killed in encounters. In response to the rise in targeted killings of police officers, migrants, and Kashmiri Pandits, police and security forces are on high alert in the Kashmir valley of J&K.

Twitter Post Here's the Tweet of Kashmir Zone Police over the killing

Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 18, 2022